A woman was stabbed to death in an apparent domestic incident in a Harlem apartment early Saturday — while three kids in the home went unharmed, police and sources said.

The victim, 32, had “multiple stab wounds” to her body when police responded to 165 E. 112th Street just before 6:30 a.m., cops said.

The children, ages 14, 12 and 4, were not hurt, police sources said.

A 36-year-old man was taken into custody.

The relationship between him and the dead woman wasn’t immediately clear, cops said.