NYPD reports thief plowed car into KFC front window after trying to evade cops

A Queens thief trying to carjack a vehicle to escape cops Monday ended up plowing through the front window of a KFC, police said.

The drama unfolded around 2 p.m. after the man shoplifted from a RiteAid, cops said.

Officers were trying to arrest him when he “approached an uninvolved person in a vehicle and tried to carjack them,” a police spokeswoman said.

The sedan rammed into a KFC at Union Turnpike and Parsons Boulevard, cops said.

A struggle ensued, and at some point, the sedan rammed into the fast-food joint at Union Turnpike and Parsons Boulevard, cops said.

The driver and suspect were taken to an area hospital in stable condition. Charges were pending against the suspect, cops said.