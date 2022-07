A man was stabbed multiple times in the stomach during a dispute in Upper Manhattan Sunday afternoon, cops said.

The victim, whose age wasn’t provided, was at West 192nd Street and St. Nicholas Avenue in Washington Heights when he was knifed four times in the gut around 12:45 p.m., according to police.

NYPD investigates the scene of a stabbing at the corner of 192nd Street and St. Nicholas Avenue in Manhattan on Sunday afternoon. DANIEL WILLIAM MCKNIGHT

The victim was taken to Harlem Hospital in stable condition.

It wasn’t immediately clear what the two were fighting about, cops said.