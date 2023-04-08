NYPD reports smoke shop robberies and openings continue to surge

Robberies at Big Apple smoke shops continue to soar — even as more of the stoner-friendly storefronts continue to open across the city.

Police Chief of Patrol John Chell said at a March 20 City Council public safety hearing that robberies targeting storefronts hawking pot paraphernalia — and in many cases unregulated cannabis — have jumped 10% this year, up to 87 robberies as of March 6 from 79 during the same period last year.

The surge follows 2022’s own massive surge in smoke shop robberies, totaling 599 violent thefts compared to just 251 in 2021, Chell said.

“Right now, the trend continues,” he said.

Smoke shops also continue to sprout up like weeds across the city, with an increase to 1,590 this month, the top cop noted.

News about the crime spike came just days after a worker was fatally gunned down during a botched Queens smoke shop robbery, the latest in a bloody trend that has left employees on edge.

“I think about it every day. That could happen to anyone,” said Smoke City employee Yusif Ali, 20, who was pepper sprayed by thieves at a lower Manhattan smoke shop where he worked earlier this year. “I asked to have security guards. That’s the best thing to have these days.”





Some illegal cannabis shops have even begun arming themselves with BB and pellets guns, which could quickly lead to further bloodshed, according to New York City Sheriff Anthony Miranda.

“We’ve recovered a number of other types of firearms, things that look real,” Miranda told The Post. “If it looks real, then the person trying to rob you, they’re going to anticipate that it is real. They might be firing back at you with real bullets.”

The unending increase in smoke shops comes despite various efforts by city officials and agencies to crack down on illegal pot shops, which have been hampered by lax enforcement laws and paltry fines.





Mayor Eric Adams trumpeted the creation of a cannabis task force — which included the sheriff’s office, NYPD, and city Department of Consumer Affairs — to snuff out businesses brazenly selling weed without a license.

Manhattan D.A. Alvin Bragg also promised his office would begin eviction proceedings against unlicensed weed dispensaries.

“Our investigation into illegal cannabis shops is ongoing and we are actively gathering evidence with our law enforcement partners,” a DA spokesperson said. “Our investigating incidents of robberies at smoke shops throughout Manhattan continues as well.”

Susan Ameel, head of the West 44th Street Better Block Association, said that the proliferation of smoke shops in her Hell’s Kitchen neighborhood — combined with the spike in robberies at these stores — has many residents on edge.

“We already had a public safety concern before this, and this just exacerbates the overall safety concern of the citizens that things are not getting better,” Ameel said.