NYPD reports robberies more than double at bodegas in 2022

Robberies at Big Apple bodegas have nearly tripled so far this year new NYPD statistics show — leading the head of a convenience store group to call on DAs to do more to fight crime.

A whopping 195 thefts have been reported from bodegas in the Big Apple so far in 2022, police said Friday.

At this point in 2021, only 75 such stick-ups had been reported.

“You cannot stop them because the DA is not prosecuting them,” said Francisco Marte of the Bodega and Small Business Group, who spoke outside Manhattan’s Blue Moon Convenience store, where a worker recently stabbed an assailant to death during an attack and was then arrested himself.

“You see people getting busted 50 times and they come out without paying not even one dollar bail and they go right back and steal from the stores again.”

Heists from the city’s commercial establishments, in general, have also more than doubled from 2021 to 2022, year-to-date, data shows.

A total of 730 heists have been reported from businesses across the city so far this year, compared to 350 at that point in 2021, according to the NYPD.

Frank Garcia, chairman of the National Association of state Chambers of Commerce, said he was not surprised by the dramatic spike in robberies at bodegas.

“The numbers are even higher. The numbers are underreported,” Garcia said.

He said some bodega owners are not enough reporting all robberies because they have lost confidence in the police and the criminal justice system.

Garcia said the arrest of bodega owner of Jose Alba who stabbed an assailant to death while defending himself has sent a bad message to Latino merchants.

“A lot of members don’t see the police as their friend,” he said.

The latest figures were revealed days after Manhattan bodega worker Alba, 51, allegedly fatally stabbed a man, Austin Simon, 35, who attacked him over a bag of chips. Alba was charged with the killing, leading to outcry from local leaders who feel he was just a worker trying to defend himself during a crime wave.

Marte also decried what clerks are facing.

“We have been having that problem every day. The violence is too much on the bodegas and small grocery stores,” he said.

“It’s very concerning. A lot of bodegas and small store owners they are concerned. We are scared about what’s happening right now. When someone comes in with a mask, you get very anxious about what can happen.”