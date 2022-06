A 36-year-old woman jumped into the Central Park reservoir Monday and was removed by police, cops said.

The unidentified woman went into the water around 2 p.m. and refused to come out, police said.

She was removed by police a short time later and taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital for a psychological evaluation, the sources said.

The reservoir is located at 93rd Street and West Drive.

A 36-year-old woman jumped into the Central Park reservoir and had to be removed by police on June 27, 2022. James Messerschmidt

The unidentified woman refused to get out of the reservoir. Daniel William McKnight