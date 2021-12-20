NYPD releases photos of suspects for shooting in Queens parking lot

The NYPD on Sunday released photos of two suspects wanted in the shooting of three men who were sitting in an SUV in Queens a day earlier.

Police suspect the duo are connected to the gunplay at about 3:40 p.m. Saturday near Baisley Boulevard and Guy Brewer Boulevard in Jamaica.

The NYPD said the three victims were sitting in a white Jeep Grand Cherokee when there was a dispute with another group in a black vehicle.

The beef led to one of the occupants of the black vehicle exiting the vehicle and then opening fire on the victims, an NYPD spokesman said.

The two suspects fled in a red 2012 Ford Focus that was last seen traveling towards Guy Brewer Boulevard.

The victims were taken to Jamaica Hospital in stable condition.