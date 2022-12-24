NYPD releases photo of NYC slashing suspect

The NYPD is giving a suspected slasher his close-up.

The department on Saturday released a photo of the individual wanted for blading a 34-year-old man inside Deli’s 48 on West 48th Street near Sixth Avenue at about 5:15 p.m. Friday, police said.

The victim was sliced in the face down the block from the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree, authorities said.

The assault was fueled by an argument between the two men.

The victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition, cops said.

The suspect was described 25 to 35 years old, 5-foot-10 and 175 pounds, police said. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, multicolored sweatshirt, blue jeans and multicolored sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).