NYPD releases photo of girl found walking alone in the Bronx

The NYPD released a photo of an adorable girl found walking alone on a Bronx street on Saturday night.
The unidentified girl was seen walking around 6:25 p.m. at 1208 Leland Avenue, police said.
“She was observed walking by herself,” a police spokeswoman said.
The girl was taken to Jacobi Hospital for a medical evaluation.
The child is described as being between 4 and 6 years old.
“She was found wearing a pink jacket and brown tights with a unicorn design,” the NYPD said in a news release about the child.
Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.
All calls are strictly confidential.