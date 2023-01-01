NYPD releases photo of girl found walking alone in the Bronx

The NYPD released a photo of an adorable girl found walking alone on a Bronx street on Saturday night.

The unidentified girl was seen walking around 6:25 p.m. at 1208 Leland Avenue, police said.

“She was observed walking by herself,” a police spokeswoman said.

The girl was taken to Jacobi Hospital for a medical evaluation.

The child is described as being between 4 and 6 years old.

“She was found wearing a pink jacket and brown tights with a unicorn design,” the NYPD said in a news release about the child.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.