NYPD releases footage of car carrying suspect in fatal road rage stabbing

The NYPD on Monday released footage of a car carrying a suspect wanted in the fatal road rage stabbing of a 42-year-old man in The Bronx on Saturday night.

The victim, William Peralta-Diaz, was riding in a Mazda sedan being driven by his girlfriend when their car was struck from behind by a white vehicle on Bruckner Boulevard near Castle Hill Avenue just before midnight, police said.

Peralta-Diaz exited his girlfriend’s car to speak with the occupants of the other car when he was confronted and stabbed by somebody inside, cops said.

The victim was taken to Jacobi Medical Center, where he later died.

According to the police footage, the vehicle with the suspect inside was seen heading eastbound on Bruckner Boulevard after the deadly encounter.

No arrests have been made in the case.