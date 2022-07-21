NYPD release photo ofJohn Taylor, murder victim, in Staten Island cold case

The NYPD released a photo on Wednesday of a young murder victim who was slain on Staten Island in hopes of garnering new tips to help them finally crack the cold case.

The victim, John Taylor, was reported missing on Jan. 4, 2000 when he was 19-years-old — and 11 years later his remains were discovered inside a crawl space in the same apartment building where he was last seen at 70 Broad Street, authorities said.

His death was deemed a homicide after the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined he was stabbed in the chest, police said.

The building where Taylor was found was being used to house the homeless at the time he disappeared.

Investigators later learned he never left the building. His skeletal remains were found inside a crawl space on the first floor on Sept. 1, 2011 after the building’s new owner ripped up a carpet and found a trap door leading to the crawl space in the ground.

At the time of Taylor’s disappearance, police found a bloody scene at the address, but did not locate a body, the Staten Island Advance reported.

Years passed and future residents came and left while Taylor’s remains went undiscovered stashed below the floor.

After Tropical Storm Irene hit the island and flooded the place, the building landlord — who purchased the property in 2010 — tore up a carpet that had been damaged by the water.

Below it, he found the trap door leading to the crawl space which was filled with water. After pumping water out of the three-foot-deep space, he spotted bones and a skull stashed inside.

At the time, police were investigating whether Taylor’s killing was drug-related as the address was known for illegal drug activity and the crawl space had been used to hide a drug dealer’s stash, according to the Advance.

The trap door had since been sealed over.