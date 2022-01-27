The Hamden Journal

NYPD release photo of suspect who shoved 62-year-old man onto subway tracks

Cops on Wednesday night released a photo of the suspect wanted for randomly shoving a 62-year-old man onto the subway tracks at a Lower Manhattan station on Sunday. 

The male suspect pushed the victim on the roadbed of the southbound A/C line at the Fulton Street station as a train was pulling into the station, cops said. 

The victim scrambled into a space under the platform, but his leg was still struck by the train, police said. 

After the impact, the man climbed back onto the platform and was taken to a nearby hospital where he was listed in stable condition. 

His attacker fled the station on foot and was still being sought early Thursday. 

