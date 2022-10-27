NYPD release photo of Brooklyn subway attack suspect

Police on Thursday released a surveillance photo of a brute being sought for pummeling a 21-year-old straphanger in an unprovoked attack on a Brooklyn train.

The suspect approached the victim on board a southbound L train at around 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 13, got into an argument with him and slugged him in the head and body as he tried to walk away, police said.

The victim suffered “substantial swelling and bruising” to his face and was treated at NYU Langone Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The suspect, described as a 6-foot-tall man weighing about 190 pounds, is seen in the photo wearing a white t-shirt and clutching a weather and what appears to be a backpack as he left the Jefferson Street station.

DCPI

The attack is just the latest in a recent wave of random violence on New York City subways.

Police are asking anyone with information about the assailant to contact the NYPD Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS or online eat crimestoppers.nypdonline.org.