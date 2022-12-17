NYPD recruits suspended after having sex at police academy

It’s “Police Academy” — the X-rated version!

Two NYPD recruits were suspended Friday after they were caught having sex in a bathroom at the department’s training academy in Queens, sources told The Post.

The steamy scene unfolded in a locker room shower, where the couple was discovered, sources said.

The recruits were identified as Javon Latibeaudiere, 26, and Madelin Ramirez Solano, 21. They joined the department in July, sources said.

The Post spotted Latibeaudiere leaving Solano’s Bronx home around 10 a.m. Saturday.

“I am not supposed to talk about it,” he said when asked what happened with Solano. “I’m not supposed to talk to the press.”

The law and ardor disgusted one insider.

“This is what we’re recruiting now,” the source fumed.

Another said, “These recruits don’t fear or care about getting caught breaking the rules.”

Latibeaudiere is a Marine veteran who left the service in 2019 and studied at Pace University.

Latibeaudiere, who lives in upstate Orange County, is a Marine veteran who left the service in 2019 and studied at Pace University, graduating this year, according to his LinkedIn profile.

He said in a 2019 interview with CBS New York that the transition to civilian life had been challenging.

“When you’re in the military, they don’t technically prepare you to leave the military. People don’t have the right resume, they don’t know how to translate what they learned in the military to real-life skills,” he said during an interview at a job fair for vets.

The NYPD’s academy is a sprawling facility in College Point where “members of the department undergo extensive, rigorous preparation, befitting the most highly trained and effective law enforcement professionals in the country,” the department says on its website.

The academy, where recruits spend six months, includes a gym, indoor track and a “tactical village that emphasizes hands-on scenario-based training.”

The recruits’ suspensions came just days after Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell said she would make unspecified changes to the department’s disciplinary guidelines. She said in a memo that she did “not want officers to feel that they have been treated unjustly, but rather motivated women and men who are enthusiastic members of the service who collaborate effectively with community residents.”

“The two officers are suspended. The matter is under internal review,” the NYPD said.

Additional reporting by Susan Edelman, Valentina Jaramillo and Khristina Narizhnaya