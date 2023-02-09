NYPD putting more cops into NYC schools as nearby violence surges

The NYPD is putting more cops into city schools over the recent high-profile acts of violence near schools, The Post has learned.

Chief of Department Jeff Maddrey ordered precinct commanders Thursday to beef up their youth coordination officer (YCO) units to six with a sergeant assigned to supervise, according to a memo obtained by The Post.

The program, initially launched under former Mayor Bill de Blasio, initially called for 350 YCOs. Thursday’s move bumps that up to 462.

The chief also ordered cops to be pulled from administrative duties, dubbed an “All-Out,” to provide extra security during dismissals at “problematic schools.”

The NYPD annually pulls cops from behind desks for “Summer All Out” to stem the warm-weather increase in shootings.

The measure, which was “due to the recent violence in the vicinity of schools, will be overseen by Chief of Patrol John Chell and the Chief of Housing Martine Materasso, the memo says.

The NYPD willl also provide extra security during dismissals at “problematic schools.” G.N.Miller/NYPost





A shooting occurred Wednesday outside a Brooklyn school. Gregory P. Mango

Maddrey also ordered Chief of Transit Michael Kemper to “ensure that Transit District School Saftey Temas are being strategically deployed.”

The move comes a day after two teens and a security guard were shot outside a Brooklyn high school when the 37-year-old jumped in to stop a street brawl.