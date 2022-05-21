NYPD puts 4,650 vaccine firings on hold: insiders

The city’s vaccine mandate has been put on “pause” for the NYPD so the force can avoid losing nearly 5,000 cops and employees as the weather — and crime — heats up, The Post has learned.

Currently, 91 percent of the NYPD’s uniformed cops and other personnel are vaccinated, City Hall says. That leaves an estimated 4,659 NYPD employees unvaccinated despite a deadline to get the shots by Oct. 29.

“In a nutshell, no decisions will be made, no further members will be forced to leave until further notice,” said a veteran NYPD sergeant, explaining the unwritten rule. “There hasn’t been any memo, just basically keep everything status quo and if issues arise we will revisit it down the road.”

Last month, an undisclosed number of officers received final notices rejecting their requests for religious or medical exemptions to the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for municipal employees.

But an unspecified number of requests remain pending, letting cops and others in a state of limbo keep working.

Currently, 91 percent of the NYPD’s uniformed cops and other personnel are vaccinated. Jeenah Moon/Pool via REUTERS

One veteran NYPD cop who works in Brooklyn said he was forced to get the vax last month after his appeal for a religious exemption was denied. “I got an email saying if I didn’t get the shot I would be placed on leave without pay and face termination.”

But he added that he knew cops who called the personnel bureau “after the newest denials came down this week.” They were told “the NYPD is not taking any action against anyone who is not vaccinated at this point.”

Said the officer: “For anyone who has been fighting up until this point I am happy there seems to be a pause and hopefully it’s permanent. I can’t undo having to get the shot.”

As of November, NYPD employees had filed 6,170 requests for religious or medical exemptions, the Gothamist reported.

Municipal workers of the city march across Brooklyn bridge and rally at City Hall Park against vaccination mandate in New York in October 2021. Lev Radin/Sipa USA)(Sipa via AP Images

The city on Friday did not give the status of those requests when asked by The Post.

Start your day with all you need to know Morning Report delivers the latest news, videos, photos and more.

Michael Kane, who heads Teachers for Choice, a group fighting COVID vaccine mandates for Department of Education and other city employees, called it unfair that any such pause would not take effect across the board.

“Why are certain city workers getting treated like they are [Brooklyn Nets star and anti-vaxxer] Kyrie Irving and why are other city workers being treated like they are expendable?” he asked.

“It seems that they need to do it because there’s basically a crime wave in New York City,” Kane said, suggesting that depleting the troops would handcuff public safety efforts. “They’re going to be laying off cops, firing cops, trying to pressure and coerce them to get a shot? Tons of them are retiring. Especially for this new mayor, who wants to be the law and order Mayor. He’s kind of stuck.”

Kane noted the mandates were not Mayor Adams’ program, but “the de Blasio legacy … I feel like the city’s case against us is crumbling.”