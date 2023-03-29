NYPD pulls promotion of officer accused of stuffing panties in underling’s mouth after Post report

The NYPD pulled the promotion of an officer being sued for allegedly stuffing her panties in a male underling’s mouth — days after The Post reported on the plans to boost her in the ranks.

Sgt. Ann Marie Guerra, who was expected to get bumped up to the role of sergeant supervisor detective squad on Friday, had her promotion “rescinded,” the NYPD confirmed Wednesday.

The Post reported on Monday about the anticipated promotion which would have bumped Guerra up to a starting yearly salary of $120,400, about $2,000 more than she makes now as a sergeant.

The NYPD said it is not unusual for its promotions list to change.

“Nearly every month, the NYPD elevates a number of its members through discretionary promotions,” a department spokesperson said in a statement.

“The list of civil service and discretionary promotions is often released several days in advance of the department’s official promotion ceremony,” the statement said. “It is not uncommon, however, that revisions are made to that list as the date of the ceremony approaches.”





Sgt. Ann Marie Guerra, who was expected to get bumped up to the role of sergeant supervisor detective squad on Friday.





She is being sued for allegedly stuffing her panties in a male underling's mouth.

But asked why Guerra’s promotion was squashed, a police source said: “It has to be the story.”

Guerra is being sued in Brooklyn federal court over the Oct. 7, 2018 incident in which she allegedly lost it on Detective Victor Falcon after he complained about her habit of leaving her underwear around the unisex locker room at their Brooklyn stationhouse.

“In a fit of rage, defendant Guerra ignored all protocol, retrieved her soiled underwear and violently shoved them into Falcon’s mouth and then aggressively rubbed them all over Falcon’s face,” Falcon claimed in his suit, which is still pending.

“The sexually-charged and violent gender-motivated assault left Falcon traumatized and in shock … Guerra screamed in (Falcon’s) face, ‘See? They are f–ing clean!’”

Asked about the promotion plans on Monday, Falcon — whose suit also names the NYPD and several higher-ups in the department — said he was shocked.





Her promotion was "rescinded," the NYPD confirmed Wednesday.





Guerra is being sued in Brooklyn federal court over the Oct. 7, 2018 incident.

“Yesterday, somebody sent me a message with a picture of the orders and I’m like ‘Are you serious?’” he told The Post.

Falcon said he’s been locked away in a desk job at Brooklyn South Narcotics since the alleged incident and no longer performs actual police work.

“At what point do you stop beating on somebody?” he said. “You put me here for five years. You punished me. You’ve done everything you could to me. And then now on top of that, you promote her?”

Guerra declined to comment on the promotion when reached Monday. She didn’t answer her phone Wednesday when called about the promotion being rescinded.