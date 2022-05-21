NYPD pulls 24/7 security on famed Columbus statues

They might be tall and Italian like Bill de Blasio, but Big Apple monuments honoring Christopher Columbus are longer getting round-the-clock police protection like the former mayor.

The NYPD has quietly stopped its years-long practice of providing 24/7 bodyguard service for bronze sculptures in Manhattan’s Columbus Circle and Central Park honoring the famed but controversial explorer, sources said.

Instead, it’s keeping tabs on the famed monuments – which have become popular targets of vandals the past five years — through newly installed security cameras and routine checks by local precincts, sources added.

The statues had predominately been under heavy guard since the summer of 2020 when nationwide protests over police brutality following the death of George Floyd in Minnesota sparked renewed hatred against monuments honoring historical figures like Columbus who’ve been accused of oppressive acts.

NYPD posted outside the Columbus Circle statue. Robert Miller

In 2017, the NYPD began devoting key resources to protecting the two statues and three others citywide honoring Columbus.

At the time, many Italian-American leaders who believed progressives were trying to scrub Columbus’ accomplishments from the history books were also at war with de Blasio for appointing a commission to review the fate of the city’s potentially offensive monuments. Although the Columbus statues were spared, they’ve continued to remain targets of vandals.

The NYPD did not immediately respond to questions about why it pulled the police detail assigned to the monuments, but sources said the department would continue to periodically evaluate its security measures.

NYPD did not respond to questions about why it pulled the detail. Robert Miller

Councilman Joe Borelli (R-Staten Island), a longtime proponent for keeping the Columbus monuments under police watch, told The Post he’s okay with the NYPD’s decision but believes it might wind up being only temporary.

“It’s fine,” he said. “But I imagine as soon as one kooky lefty tweets something” inciting potential vandalism “the police will need to return.”