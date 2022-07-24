NYPD probing shootings, suspicious deaths in NYC

Two people were killed in separate, suspicious incidents in Flatbush and Flushing Saturday, police said.

A man was found dead with cuts and a stab wound on his kitchen floor at 1647 Nostrand Ave. in Brooklyn at just after 1 p.m. according to the NYPD.

Hours earlier in Queens, a 34-year-old man was discovered dead, lying face down in the living room of his apartment at 143-33 Sanford Ave., authorities said.

The victim, found around 10 a.m., had burn marks and had sustained head and body trauma, cops said.

The city medical examiner’s office will officially determine the cause of death in the two cases.

In addition to the deaths, two men were shot in Queens but survived.

Bullets flew on 104th Street and 41st Avenue at about 3:20 p.m. Saturday, cops said. One of the victims was shot in the head and chest, police said. No other information was available.