NYPD probes Queens broad daylight shootout caught on video

Two men exchanged gunfire in a wild caught-on-video Queens shootout this week — and cops are still looking to track down one of the suspects.
Footage released early Wednesday shows the suspects — one identified as Tenzin Norgyal, 28, — recklessly shooting at each other at the busy corner of 65th Street and Broadway in Sunnyside Gardens around 3:20 p.m. Tuesday.
Norgyal was struck in the right shoulder during the melee and taken by private means to Elmhurst Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.
Norgyal, a reputed member of the TNT gang, was also arrested and charged with attempted murder, cops said.
The other man, shown wearing a red and white short-sleeved shirt, took off in a black Audi four-door sedan with a paper license plate, heading north on 64th Street, police said.
Cops are still looking to track down that suspect — who they say is about 5-foot-6 and 150 pounds, with a medium build, medium complexion and short black hair.
The two men know each other, but the shootout seemed to stem from a chance encounter, cops said.
Words were exchanged before the clash escalated into violence, police said.
Despite Norgyal’s gang affiliation, cops could not confirm whether the shooting was gang-related.