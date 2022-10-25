NYPD probes detectives who allegedly stole, drank liquor at Electric Zoo

Three NYPD detectives are being investigated for allegedly swiping liquor and downing it while on duty at the Electric Zoo music fest in Manhattan, law enforcement sources told The Post.

The cops — and their supervisor with the NYPD’s Narcotics Division — were assigned to the Randall’s Island event on Labor Day and have since been placed on modified duty or reassigned in the wake of the allegations, sources said.

Their supervising lieutenant was placed on modified duty and transferred out of Manhattan North Narcotics, according to sources.

“If you’re supervising these people and they’re drinking under you, that’s what happens,” one source said of the allegations.

It wasn’t immediately clear what punishment the three detectives could face if it’s proven that they stole booze and drank it while on duty. All three were either placed on modified duty or reassigned over the probe, sources said.

The NYPD is investigating cops who allegedly stole liquor and drank while on duty at this year’s Electric Zoo festival on Randall’s Island, where NBA star Shaquile O’Neal performed as DJ Diesel. Getty Images

Electric Zoo 3.0 was held at Randall’s Island Park over Labor Day weekend. Rick Davis / SplashNews.com

“They’re looking at anyone who was assigned there,” a second source said.

Electric Zoo 3.0 was held Sept. 2-4 in Randall’s Island Park with a lineup of DJs including Martin Garrix and former NBA star Shaquille O’Neal, who performed under his stage name DJ Diesel.