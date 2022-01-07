NYPD patrol car set on fire outside Bronx subway station

An NYPD patrol car was set on fire with a Molotov cocktail in the Bronx late Thursday, cops said.

Officers from the 45th Precinct parked their marked car on the street near the Pelham Bay Park 6 subway entrance and went upstairs to the elevated station on a call of an emotionally disturbed person, police sources and authorities said.

When they came back to the car around 10:20 p.m., it was on fire, cops said.

Sources said someone threw a Molotov cocktail into the vehicle.

“When they returned, their patrol car was engulfed in flames,” NYPD News tweeted, along with a photo of the charred vehicle. “Officers quickly put out the fire, and no injuries were reported.”

No officers were inside the car at the time, and no one was hurt.

No one had been arrested by Friday afternoon, and police did not have descriptions of any suspects.