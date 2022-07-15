NYPD on the hunt for suspect who tried to steal french bulldog from owner

A woman walking her French bulldog almost had the tiny dog stolen in broad daylight from a man who followed her into a Financial District office building last month, new footage from the NYPD shows.

Video of the June 21 incident, released by police on Thursday, shows the man attempt to grab the dog after he jammed himself into the same revolving door partition as the woman at the entrance of 61 Broadway in downtown Manhattan, police said.

The suspect is caught on camera pursuing the woman with her french bulldog, as the man attempted to steal the dog on June 21. NYPD

A struggle ensued with the victim gripping onto the Frenchie as the suspect tried to tug the helpless pup away, video shows.

The woman suffered a head injury after she was slammed against the glass revolving door, police said. She was transported to a hospital as a result.

The dog was not harmed and the suspect was still being sought by police early Friday, authorities said.