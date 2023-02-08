NYPD officers pack court for first hearing of accused cop-killer Randy Jones

More than 100 of New York’s Finest packed a Brooklyn courtroom Wednesday as the career criminal accused of fatally shooting off-duty cop Adeed Fayaz faced a judge for the first time on the murder charge.

Randy “Popper” Jones, 38, wore a Tyvek suit as he was arraigned on the first-degree murder rap and ordered held at Rikers Island without bail by Brooklyn Criminal Court Judge Dale Fong-Frederick.

The hearing came the day after Fayaz, a 26-year-old married father of two, succumbed to his injuries at Brookdale Hospital, where he had been on life support since the Saturday evening shooting.

Prosecutors said Jones — who has a lengthy rap sheet — had an outstanding traffic warrant and was wanted in a statutory rape case in Virginia when he allegedly shot Fayaz in the head during a botched robbery in East New York.

Fayaz, a five-year veteran of the NYPD, had gone with his brother-in-law, a livery cab driver, to meet the seller of a Honda Odyssey advertised on Facebook Marketplace shortly before 7 p.m. Feb. 4, when he was ambushed.

“When Officer Fayaz and his brother arrived, the defendant pulled a gun, demanded money and then shot Officer Fayaz when they didn’t produce the money, which they had left in the car along with the bill of sale,” Brooklyn Assistant District Attorney Leila Rosini said in court.





Randy Jones, 38, was arraigned on a first-degree murder charge in Brooklyn court Wednesday in the shooting death of off-duty cop Adeed Fayaz on Saturday. Gregory P. Mango for NY Post

“Tragically, and unbeknownst to the defendant, the $24,000 in cash was in their car, just not on their person and he did not wait,” she said.

“He just shot.”

Fayaz’s relative then grabbed the young cop’s gun and fired off several rounds at their attacker, leaving a bullet hole in the getaway BMW SUV as it sped away, prosecutors said.

Jones, of Harlem, was on the lam for two days before cops tracked him down at a Days Inn hotel in Nanuet in Rockland County on Monday, where he was holed up with his girlfriend.





A crowd of officers made their presence felt in the courtroom. Gregory P. Mango for NY Post

He was taken into custody with Fayaz’s handcuffs and hauled back to Brooklyn.

Jones was hit with charges of murder and robbery Tuesday evening following Fayaz’s death.

The fallen officer received a traditional “transfer of remains” ceremony at the hospital, as flags were flown at half-staff at his Borough Park precinct in his honor.





The family of slain NYPD cop Adeed Fayaz and dozens of New York’s Finest honored him with a traditional “transfer of remains” ceremony in Brooklyn on Tuesday. Paul Martinka for NY Post





NYPD cop Adeed Fayaz, 26, a five-year veteran of the force, was ambushed and mortally wounded while responding to a Facebook Marketplace ad in Brooklyn. NYPD100Pct/twitter

“It’s a difficult day,” NYPD PBA president Patrick Lynch said after Fayaz’s death. “You see police officers standing shoulder to shoulder with tears in their eyes.”

On Wednesday, they again stood shoulder to shoulder in court. The dozens of officers present remained solemn during the hearing.