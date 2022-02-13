NYPD officers investigate two men shot dead in NYC

Two men were fatally shot in the Bronx Saturday night, NYPD confirmed.

A 24-year-old man was shot in the head and a 28-year-old man was shot in the torso just before 11 p.m. outside of 397 East 198th St., near the intersection with Webster Avenue in Bedford Park, police said.

Both men were transported to St. Barnabas hospital where they were pronounced dead, cops said.

More details on the incident were not immediately available.

No arrests have been made. Police said the investigation is ongoing.