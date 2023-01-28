NYPD officers identify 3 protesters arrested in Times Square during Tyre Nichols demonstrations

Police on Saturday identified three Manhattan residents arrested in connection with violent Tyre Nichols demonstrations in Times Square.

Candy Nicole, 25, was charged with assault, hate crime assault, and two counts of obstruction of governmental administration for punching a cop in the nose and another in the head in the Friday night fracas, the NYPD said.





Argenis Rivera, 33, was charged with criminal mischief for jumping on a marked NYPD cruiser and smashing the windshield with his foot, police said.

Argenis Rivera, 33, was charged with criminal mischief for jumping on a marked NYPD cruiser and smashing the windshield with his foot, police said.

Katherine Stone, 34, was issued a desk appearance ticket for criminal mischief and possessing graffiti tools after she defaced the cop car, authorities said.

The trio was handcuffed in the Crossroads of the World after protests of the police-beating death of Nichols turned violent.

The Times Square protest was one of several that erupted in the Big Apple as the sun went down. Others originated in Union Square and Grand Central Terminal.





The Times Square protest was one of several that erupted in the city as the sun went down. Getty Images

Nichols died earlier this month after he was pulled over by Memphis police. The five cops involved in the traffic stop were charged with murder Thursday. Nichols and the five cops were black.

The 29-year-old Fed Ex driver’s death has sparked condemnation from leaders across the country as they urge peaceful demonstrations following the release of the graphic footage that shows Nichols pummeled and tased.