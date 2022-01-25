NYPD Officer Wilbert Mora dies after Harlem ambush

The second NYPD officer shot in Harlem has died, NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell said Tuesday.

Officer Wilbert Mora, 27, had been clinging to life since being gunned down along with police partner Jason Rivera during an ambush while on a domestic-violence call Friday, officials said.

“It is with great sadness I announce the passing of Police Officer Wilbert Mora,” Sewell tweeted.

“Wilbert is 3 times a hero,” the commish said. “For choosing a life of service. For sacrificing his life to protect others. For giving life even in death through organ donation. Our heads are bowed & our hearts are heavy.”

A somber Manhattan cop told The Post, “Some lucky person got a hero’s heart today.”

An e-mail to the NYPD rank and file described the department’s grief as “incalculable.”

Mora, who joined the department in 2018, was taken off life support at NYU Langone hospital in Manhattan. Rivera, 22, had succumbed to his injuries Friday evening, police said.

NYPD officers set up a vigil outside Officer Wilbert Mora’s East Harlem apartment on Jan. 25. Daniel William McKnight

A memorial outside the 32nd Precinct after Officers Jason Rivera and Wilbert Mora were shot in Harlem on Friday. G.N.Miller/NYPost

NYPD officers from the 32nd Precinct light candles after two of their fellow officers were shot last week. G.N.Miller/NYPost

Mora, who was single, underwent two surgeries after he was shot in the head and a bullet lodged in his brain but couldn’t be saved, authorities said.

Sources told The Post that Mora had been placed on life support so his organs could be harvested to help others.

Both cops were shot by career criminal Lashawn McNeil, the department said.

Mora and Rivera responded to the domestic-disturbance call at 119 W. 135th St. shortly after 5 p.m. Friday. McNeil, 47, ambushed the two cops before he was shot and wounded by a third officer at the scene, police said.

McNeil died of his wounds Monday.

Officers from the 23rd Precinct set up a memorial outside Mora’s apartment. Daniel William McKnight

Wilbert Mora and his partner Jason Rivera were gunned down during an ambush while on a domestic-violence call. Christopher Sadowski

Mayor Eric Adams on Friday called the shooting “an attack on the city of New York.”

Mora and Rivera, who were assigned to the 32nd Precinct stationhouse, responded to the Harlem apartment after a woman reported that her “distorted” son was threatening her. The caller told the dispatcher that no one in the home was armed. The mother did not know her son had a gun, law-enforcement sources have told The Post.

“He is threatening to do things to her,” according to a police log of the 911 call by Shirley Sourzes. “He is in the house now.”

Wilbert Mora and Jason Rivera were the first NYPD cops slain in the line of duty since Officer Anastasios Tsakos was killed by a drunken driver in April. G.N. Miller

Officer Mora had been clinging to life since the Jan. 21 shooting and died after being taken off life support on Jan. 25. Daniel William McKnight

The two officers questioned the woman and her other son but were ambushed by McNeil when they began walking toward a rear bedroom. He burst through the door and opened fire with an illegally modified Glock handgun.

The dead officers were the first NYPD cops slain in the line of duty since Officer Anastasios Tsakos, 43, was struck and killed by a drunken driver on the Long Island Expressway in April.

By early Tuesday, nearly $300,000 had been raised for the families of the two cops on the site fundthefirst.com.