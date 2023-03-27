NYPD officer who stuffed panties in underling’s mouth to be promoted

An NYPD sergeant accused of stuffing her panties in a male underling’s mouth in a Brooklyn stationhouse nearly five years ago is set to get a promotion — along with a raise — later this week, The Post has learned.

Sgt. Ann Marie Guerra — who is being sued in Brooklyn federal court over the Oct. 7, 2018 incident — will get bumped up to the role of sergeant supervisor detective squad on Friday, official paperwork shows.

Guerra was the second-in-command at the 72nd Precinct Detectives Squad when she lost it on Detective Victor Falcon after he complained about her habit of leaving her underwear around the unisex locker room, sources said at the time.

“In a fit of rage, defendant Guerra ignored all protocol, retrieved her soiled underwear and violently shoved them into Falcon’s mouth and then aggressively rubbed them all over Falcon’s face,” Falcon claimed in his suit filed in 2019.

“The sexually-charged and violent gender-motivated assault left Falcon traumatized and in shock … Guerra screamed in (Falcon’s) face, ‘See? They are f–ing clean!’”

In her new role, Guerra will get a starting yearly salary $120,400 which is about $2,000 more than she makes now as a sergeant, police sources said Monday. But after three years that will climb to $135,000, the same pay as a lieutenant.





Guerra is accused of stuffing her panties in a male underling’s mouth. Gregory P. Mango

Meanwhile, Falcon, who was branded the “panty-munching cop” after the incident, told The Post he’s been locked away in a desk job at Brooklyn South Narcotics and no longer performs actual police work.

“I’m not allowed to do anything really,” he said when reached by phone Monday. ”They don’t want me to have contact with the outside world.”

He said he found out about Guerra’s promotion from a friend.





Detective Victor Falcon claimed in a lawsuit Guerra “violently” shoved the underwear into his mouth. Angel Chevrestt

“Yesterday, somebody sent me a message with a picture of the orders and I’m like ‘Are you serious?’” he said.

“At what point do you stop beating on somebody?” he asked. “You put me here for five years. You punished me. You’ve done everything you could to me. And then now on top of that, you promote her?”

His lawsuit, which also names the NYPD and higher-ups, is still making its way through the system, Falcon’s lawyer, Paul Liggieri, said.

“She’s been promoted at the expense of my client,” Liggieri said. “Victor is in the same position as he was five years ago. He has been denied overtime. He has been denied transfers. Yet the person who sexually harassed him is being rewarded for it.”

In the suit, Falcon alleges that his higher-ups launched a vendetta against him “to silence” him and “force him from the job by any means necessary.”





Guerra will be bumped up to the role of sergeant supervisor.

The lawsuit also claimed that Guerra made insulting comments about Falcon’s penis size, along with other inappropriate sexual banter.

In retaliation, his supervisors refused to change Falcon’s shift to allow him time with his son and denied his requests for overtime, the suit claims.

“The facts allege and the evidence shows a litany of retaliatory and adverse employment actions taken against Detective Falcon,” the court papers charge. “To this day, the defendants continue to retaliate against Detective Falcon in an effort to create a hostile work environment that forces (him) from his job.”





New York Police Sgt. Ann Marie Guerra in an undated Facebook photo.

Falcon is seeking unspecified compensatory and punitive damages, along with damages for emotional distress, medical expenses, and lost wages.

He also filed a complaint filed with the NYPD Equal Employment Opportunity Office, after the incident, but Liggiere said the complaint moved to the federal level before the lawsuit was filed.

The NYPD didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment on Monday.