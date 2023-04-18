NYPD officer smacked in head with bottle in caught-on-camera Bronx attack

A crazed assailant snuck up behind an NYPD officer and smacked her in the head with a bottle in a caught-on-camera attack in the Bronx on Monday, authorities and law enforcement sources said.

The on-duty cop was assaulted by the man around 2 p.m. near 231st Street and Broadway while conducting smoke shop inspections with the New York City Sheriff’s Department, police and sources said.

Jose Garcia crept up behind the cop and allegedly whacked her with the bottle as she stood on the sidewalk with another officer, according to cops and footage of the incident posted on social media.

After the initial strike, the man kept going after the uniformed officer as other cops pulled him away, footage shows.





The man hit seemingly hit the NYPD officer with the bottle unprovoked. Instagram/@leeroypress and @viralnewsnyc

The injured cop was taken to Saint Barnabas Hospital for treatment, the NYPD said.

Garcia, 45, of the Bronx, was charged with assault, obstruction of government administration, resisting arrest, menacing, criminal possession of a weapon and harassment.

He has 11 previous arrests, sources said.

The officer who was assaulted is stationed at a Queens precinct, but was in the Bronx for the smoke shop inspections, sources said.

Smoke shops across the city have been illegally pedaling marijuana and other products.