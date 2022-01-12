NYPD offering $10K in search of NYC Burger King killer

The NYPD is offering a $10,000 reward in the cold-blooded murder of a young woman working at a Harlem Burger King.
Crime Stoppers announced a $3,500 reward soon after 19-year-old Kristal Bayron-Nieves was killed at the fast-food restaurant at East 116th Street and Lexington Avenue early Sunday.
On Wednesday, the department said it would add $6,500 — for a total of $10,000 — for any information that leads to the arrest and indictment of Bayron-Nieves’ killer.
Billionaire supermarket mogul John Catsimatidis is offering his own reward of $10,000.
Police said the suspect pistol-whipped a male customer and punched a female manager before pointing the gun at Bayron-Nieves.
In video released by cops, the gunman is seen wearing all black with a black mask as he appears to order Bayron-Nieves to the register to get cash.
Bayron-Nieves, who had only been working at the eatery for three weeks, handed over $100 but the crook shot and killed her anyway, her mom told The Post.