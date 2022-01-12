NYPD offering $10K in search of NYC Burger King killer

The NYPD is offering a $10,000 reward in the cold-blooded murder of a young woman working at a Harlem Burger King.

Crime Stoppers announced a $3,500 reward soon after 19-year-old Kristal Bayron-Nieves was killed at the fast-food restaurant at East 116th Street and Lexington Avenue early Sunday.

On Wednesday, the department said it would add $6,500 — for a total of $10,000 — for any information that leads to the arrest and indictment of Bayron-Nieves’ killer.

Billionaire supermarket mogul John Catsimatidis is offering his own reward of $10,000.

Police said the suspect pistol-whipped a male customer and punched a female manager before pointing the gun at Bayron-Nieves.

The NYPD is offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of the killer of 19-year-old Kristal Bayron-Nieves. DCPI

Bayron-Nieves — here with her mother — was shot and killed during a robbery at the East Harlem Burger King where she was working as a cashier.

A memorial for Kristal Bayron-Nieves is placed outside Burger King on 116th Street in East Harlem on Jan. 10, 2022. Stefan Jeremiah

In video released by cops, the gunman is seen wearing all black with a black mask as he appears to order Bayron-Nieves to the register to get cash.

Bayron-Nieves, who had only been working at the eatery for three weeks, handed over $100 but the crook shot and killed her anyway, her mom told The Post.