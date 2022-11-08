NYPD looking suspects in trio of NYC shootings that left two mean dead

Two men were killed in separate shootings just blocks apart Monday in a pair of troubled Brooklyn neighborhoods, police said.

The victims, both 35, were gunned down in East New York and Cypress Hills — neighborhoods policed by the NYPD’s 75th Precinct, which has seen over 70 shootings this year, according to the NYPD.

A third man, 29, was also shot and injured in East New York Monday in the same roughly six-hour span, cops said.

Both victims, 35, who were gunned down in East New York and Cypress Hills died on Nov. 7, 2022. William Miller

In the earliest incident, Eric Rentas, was shot at least twice in the torso in front of 565 Euclid Ave. at around 11:35 a.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

About five hours later, and less than a mile away, the 29-year-old man was shot once in the buttocks near the corner of Pitkin Avenue and Lynwood Street, according to police and sources.

The victim was rushed to Brookdale Hospital in stable condition.

There have been no arrests in the trio of shootings that happened in Brooklyn on Nov. 7, 2022, according to cops. William Miller

Multiple suspects were seen fleeing the area following the shooting both on foot and in a grey Nissan, police said.

Bullets flew a third time less than an hour later in Cypress Hills.

The second 35-year-old man was shot in the back near 483 Ridgewood Ave. at 5:18 p.m., police said. He was rushed to Jamaica Hospital, but couldn’t be saved.

A detective surveys the crime scene in one of the shootings near that took place in Cyprus Hills, Brooklyn on Nov. 7, 2022. William Miller

Cops are working to notify family members of his death before releasing his name to the public.

The gunman in that shooting fled on foot.

There have been no arrests in the trio of shootings, according to cops.

Monday’s violence adds to the 69 shootings in the 75th Precinct from the start of this year through Sunday that left 80 people wounded by bullets, according to NYPD data.