NYPD looking for suspects who snatched $30K watch from Bronx woman at gunpoint

A Bronx woman was ambushed by two gunmen who robbed her of a $30,000 watch, cops said Saturday.

Police released security footage of the March 27 armed robbery Saturday in hopes of finding the strong-arm suspects.

The 30-year-old victim was walking with friends to her home on East 147 Street and St. Ann’s Avenue in Mott Haven around 6 a.m. when two men hopped out of a parked car and held her up at gunpoint for her Audemars Piguet timepiece, the NYPD said.

The suspects were caught on camera wearing hooded sweatshirts, masks and blue gloves. After snatching the luxury watch they fled the scene in a blue Nissan sedan, according to police.

The woman was unharmed.