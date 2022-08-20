NYPD looking for suspects in shooting that wounded bystander in NYC

An innocent bystander was struck by a round in a Friday morning shooting in the Bronx that was partially captured on camera, police said.

The violence erupted around 12:20 a.m. when two men who were hanging out with others outside of 491 East 165th Street pulled out guns and opened fire at an unknown target, cops said.

A stray bullet struck a 47-year-old man in the arm as he was walking with his 53-year-old wife, police said.

The suspects struck a 47-year-old man in the arm before fleeing on foot outside of 491 East 165th Street on August 19, 2022. DCPI

Surveillance footage released by the NYPD shows the group walking along the sidewalk when suddenly they turn behind them. The two suspects pull guns from their pockets and fire several shots in that direction. The group then flees northbound on Washington Avenue, video shows.

EMS responded to the scene and transported the victim to Lincoln Hospital in stable condition, according to police.

The two suspects were with a group before they were involved in a shooting that struck an innocent bystander in the Bronx. DCPI

Cops said three unoccupied vehicles were also struck in the barrage.

The gunmen remained on the lam early Saturday. Police are also seeking to question three other male witnesses about the shooting.