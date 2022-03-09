NYPD looking for suspect who attacked man inside NYC subway station

An attacker whacked a man in the head with a hammer after he bumped into him at a Manhattan subway station on Tuesday night, police sources said.

The victim was left hospitalized after the violent attack on the platform of the 14 Street Subway station 1/2/3 line at about 9:15 p.m., sources said.

An argument broke out between the victim and the male suspect after the two bumped into each other, according to sources.

The attacker then pulled out the hammer and struck the man, who was taken to Bellevue Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect fled and was still being sought early Wednesday.

New York City’s subway system was the scene of at least one other unnerving incident Tuesday night.

At about 5 p.m., a man riding on a southbound A train was arrested after allegedly menacing fellow passengers with a knife, sources said.

Good Samaritans aboard the train stepped in and held the man as the train arrived at the 59th Street/Columbus Circle station.

Transit police at the station then arrested the suspect, who is expected to be charged with menacing and criminal possession of a weapon, sources said.

Nobody aboard the train was injured.