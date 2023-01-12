NYPD lieutenant Kevin Byrnes suspended over drugs

An NYPD lieutenant and head of the department’s Irish-American policing group has been suspended after failing a drug test, The Post has learned.

Lt. Det. Commander Kevin Byrnes failed the drug test, which can be a random or targeted, on Wednesday, police sources said. It’s unclear what drug triggered the test.

Byrnes, who joined the department in 1995, works in the Central Robbery Division where he’s been assigned since 2019, NYPD records show.

He is also the president of the NYPD’s Emerald Society.

He did not comment when reached by phone on Thursday. His union declined to comment as well.

Payroll records show the lieutenant made $216,015 last fiscal year.

The NYPD did not immediately respond to a request for comment.