NYPD K-9 helps take gun off NYC streets

There’s one less loaded illegal gun on New York City streets — thanks to an NYPD K-9.

The intrepid pooch, Vito, and his handler, only identified by the NYPD as “Officer Barron” of the department’s Emergency Service Unit, found the illicit weapon during a vehicle search Saturday morning in Brooklyn, according to police and a Monday tweet by the department’s Special Ops team.

Officers had stopped the 2022 General Motors vehicle at Highland Place and Atlantic Avenue in Cypress Hills for a traffic infraction around 8:15 a.m., cops said.

Vito and his cop handler helped to search the car — turning up a loaded 9mm Ruger pistol with a scratched-out serial number, according to police and the tweet.

Cops released a photo of the weapon and its bullets late Monday morning.

Another photo shows a proud-looking Vito, who appears to be a German shepherd.

Driver Carlye Baker, 38, of Queens was arrested and charged with criminal possession of a weapon, a violation for driving without a license, and an illegal signal violation, cops said.

Records show that Baker was paroled in 2011 after serving nearly three years on another weapon-possession charge.