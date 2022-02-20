NYPD issued more summonses during January

More transit summonses were doled out during the first month of Mayor Eric Adams’ administration amid a spike in subway crime, newly released statistics show.

NYPD reported a slight bump in felonies on the subways in January compared to December, despite significantly lower ridership due to the Omicron variant, according to The Post’s analysis of NYPD and MTA figures.

The number of felonies per million riders jumped from 2.46 in December to 3.11 last month, the data shows.

Both figures far exceed the rate of 1.88 felonies per million reported by NYPD in January 2020, two months before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the city.

The NYPD reported 461 felony assaults in the subway last year — a rate not seen since 1997, according to data released last month.

Police officials on Friday said summonses and arrests had increased in the NYPD’s first month under Adams, who campaigned on a law-and-order platform that included reining in mass transit disorder.

“Year-to-date, our arrests are up 45 percent in the Transit Bureau. Our TAB summonses are up 20 percent. We’ve written 10,000 TAB summonses for infractions,” NYPD Transit Bureau Chief Jason Wilcox said during an appearance alongside the mayor.

The NYPD data showed Transit Bureau arrests actually dropped 578 to 527 from December to January — but summonses soared 22 percent to 7,115 total for the month.

Adams took office Jan. 1 and pledged to reassign NYPD officers on desk duty to subway patrols. The city has nevertheless continued to see tragedies on the rails, including the subway shove killing of Michelle Go — the only murder to occur in the system in January.

On Friday, Hizzoner unveiled a new crackdown to clean up the transit system.

“No more smoking. No more doing drugs. No more sleeping. No more doing barbecues on the subway system. No more just doing whatever you want,” he said.

“No. Those days are over. Swipe your MetroCard. Ride the system. Get off at your destination. That’s what this administration is saying.”

Daily subway trips fell from a pandemic high of around 3.4 million in December to barely over a million in early January but crept back toward pre-Omicron levels in recent weeks.