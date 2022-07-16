NYPD investigating woman’s suspicious death in NYC apartment

A 66-year-old was found dead under suspicious circumstances in a Bronx apartment building on Friday night, police said.

The woman was found lying face down, with two lacerations on her forehead, inside of 3125 Park Avenue at about 6:45 p.m., according to cops.

She was unconscious and unresponsive and pronounced dead on scene by EMS who responded to the building, authorities said.

The NYPD said the woman’s death “appears to be suspicious at this time,” and remains under investigation. No arrests have been made.

The woman has two disabled children living with her at home, one in their 20s and the other in their 40s, police sources said.