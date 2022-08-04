NYPD investigating video of ambulance patient using police radio

The NYPD is investigating a viral video that shows a handcuffed man on a stretcher being egged on by a cop and EMTs into making comments over a police radio to a dispatcher, a spokesperson said Thursday.

The 18-second clip, apparently shot in the back of an FDNY EMS ambulance, shows an NYPD officer holding his police radio up to a man that appears to be handcuffed behind his back and strapped into a stretcher.

“Escorting EMS to Coney Island Hospital,” the man says in the undated video, which was posted to Twitter by NYC Scoop and tags the account for the 69th Precinct in Canarsie.

People are heard holding back laughter and one EMT visible behind the stretcher smiles.

“In regards to what?” the dispatcher responds.

The man is told to answer “the EDP,” which is law enforcement jargon for “emotionally disturbed person.”

“EDP,” the man responds.

“Is this due to 1847 Rockaway?” the dispatcher is heard asking.

The man is then told to reply “10-4.” When he responds as he’s told, several people are heard erupting into laughter.

The ambulance video could be a violation of the patient’s medical privacy rights, sources said.

The fact it is posted at all could be a violation of FDNY and NYPD social media policies as well, sources said.

It wasn’t clear if the officer or anyone in the video had faced discipline for the video.