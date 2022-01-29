NYPD investigates human skeleton found inside of tent in Central Park

A human skeleton was found inside Central Park Friday afternoon, police said.

A jogger stumbled across a tent in a wooded area of the green space near the rear of the Metropolitan Museum of Art at around 12:30 p.m. and flagged it to Parks Department workers, according to cops and law-enforcement sources.

The staffers scoped the tent out and made the gruesome discovery, the NYPD said.

The city medical examiner said the remains were in a “highly decomposed state” and mostly skeletal, according to police and sources.

It’s not clear how long the tent had been there, or when the individual died, cops said.

The cause of death is believed to be natural causes, pending an official report from the ME’s office.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.