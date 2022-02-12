NYPD identifies 2nd suspect in shooting of NYC sanitation worker

A Manhattan man was busted for allegedly shooting his ex-girlfriend’s father at point-blank range and in broad daylight threatened the young woman with the gun — but the weapon jammed, according to court papers.

Andrew Tracey, 20, was arraigned on attempted murder charges and held on a $100,000 bond in the stunning, caught-on video altercation with the dad, a city sanitation worker, at 515 West 52nd St., which unfolded just after 11 a.m. Thursday.

Moments before the shooting, an argument had broken out in front of the apartment where the sanitation worker’s daughter lives, an NYPD spokeswoman told The Post.

Tracey and his brother had allegedly showed up at the apartment, prompting the daughter to call her father, sources and prosecutors said.

Andrew Tracey allegedly showed up at his ex-girlfriend’s house with his brother Elijah Tracey.

The girlfriend begged Tracey to put the gun away, but he instead threatened to “light it up” and shoot out her windows — until the gun malfunctioned, according to a criminal complaint.

When the girl’s father arrived, Tracey and another man, Elijah Tracey, also 20, allegedly opened fire, hitting the 40-year-old dad in the leg.

The alleged triggerman was charged with attempted murder, assault, grand larceny and criminal possession of a weapon, an NYPD spokesman said Saturday.

The NYPD released photos of Elijah Tracey on Saturday and are asking the public for help in tracking him down.

Police are still looking to locate Elijah Tracey for his alleged role in the shooting.

The brothers drove away in a black Mercedes belonging to the sanitation worker, and police put an alert out for the vehicle.

Anyone who knows more about the shooting or Elijah Tracey’s whereabouts can call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).