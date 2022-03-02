NYPD hunts hate crime suspect accused of assaulting 7 Asian women

A blond-haired man went on an apparent hate-crime spree in Manhattan earlier this week, assaulting seven Asian women over a two-hour span, cops said Wednesday, as they released video of the suspect.

The attacker first decked a 57-year-old Asian woman near Madison Avenue and East 30th Street a few blocks from the Empire State Building around 6:30 p.m., cops said.

The victim suffered swelling and redness to the left side of her face and a cut on her lip. She went to Mt. Sinai Hospital for treatment and the suspect fled on foot.

He allegedly struck again 10 minutes later at Fifth Avenue and East 30th Street, hitting a 25-year-old Asian woman in the face and the back of her arm with a closed fist. She refused medical attention.

The suspect who allegedly attacked seven Asian women across Manhattan in a two-hour span. NYPD

He encountered his third victim five minutes later at 6:45 p.m. several blocks away at Park Avenue South and East 23rd Street, a block from Madison Square Park.

This time, he hit a 21-year-old woman in the face with a closed fist, cops said. She suffered a cut to her lip.

EMS responded and took her to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition.

Five minutes later, at 6:50 p.m., he hit a 25-year-old woman in the face with a closed fist at Irving Place and East 17th Street in Gramercy, cops said. She also suffered a cut on her lip.

The man’s first attack took place near Madison Avenue and East 30th Street in Manhattan. NYPD

He attacked again at 7:05 p.m. when he elbowed a 19-year-old woman in the face nearby at Union Square East and East 17th Street, according to cops. She also suffered a cut lip.

About 20 minutes later, he targeted a 25-year-old woman at East Houston and Mott Street, elbowing her in the mouth and cutting her lower lip, cops said.

His seventh and final attack happened around 8:37 near Broadway and East 8th Street, where he went up to a 20-year-old Asian woman and shoved her to the ground. She suffered minor injuries to her hands.

The seven victims received a variety of injuries and two were hospitalized for treatment. NYPD

In all of the incidents, there was no prior interaction between the attacker and his victims, cops said.

Police released video of the man, who has blond hair and was wearing a light blue T-shirt, dark-colored pants and a multi-colored backpack.

The NYPD’s Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating.