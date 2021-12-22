NYPD had 8 percent out Tuesday as Omicron slams NYC

Nearly 8 percent of the NYPD’s workforce was out sick on Tuesday – with many of them experiencing flu-like symptoms, according to sources.

Of the 2,712 members, or 7.8 percent, of the department out of work, 342 of them were confirmed COVID-19 positive, sources said.

The jump comes as the Omicron variant has fueled a surge of cases in New York City.

Public Service Area 9 in Queens was the hardest hit on Tuesday – with 67 out of 192 personnel out sick, sources said. Twenty-eight of them tested positive for coronavirus.

The department so far in December has seen 473 total coronavirus cases — the most since March when 695 infections were reported.

Still, the current number sick within the NYPD pales in comparison to the early days of the pandemic when about 20 percent of the department’s members were out of work in April 2020.

That same month, the NYPD reported its highest number of COVID-19 cases – 2,846.

Eighty-eight percent of all NYPD workers are fully vaccinated.

The department on Sunday night rolled out a stricter masking policy that now requires all cops, regardless of their vaccination status, to wear face coverings while on duty.

The NYPD did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the increased number of sick members.