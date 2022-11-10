NYPD finds man fatally shot in back of black Range Rover

Cops discovered a man with a deadly gunshot wound to the back of his head in a black Range Rover after cops responded to the scene of a two-car collision in Queens where the SUV’s driver fled Wednesday afternoon, cops said.

The 48-year-old man was found unconscious and unresponsive in the backseat around 4:15 p.m., cops said. The man was rushed to Flushing Hospital where he was pronounced dead hours later.

The driver of the Range Rover fled the scene on foot with a bag in his hand at the intersection of Parsons Boulevard and Franklin Avenue after the large SUV smacked into a white van, police and law enforcement sources said.

The Range Rover was traveling northbound on Parsons Boulevard when it hit the white van that was sitting at a red light in a head-on collision, police said.

The driver of the white van suffered minor injuries and was treated at a nearby hospital.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Parsons Boulevard and Franklin Avenue on Wednesday afternoon in Queens. Peter Gerber

It’s unclear when the 48-year-old victim was shot or who might’ve been responsible as police continue their investigation.