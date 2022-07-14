NYPD find gun cache in NYC housing development

NYPD officers uncovered a cache of 17 guns at a Bronx public housing development — and arrested a 66-year-old man who lived there on multiple weapons charges, police said Thursday.

Investigators executed a search warrant and found 9mm handguns, 45-caliber pistols and revolvers at 770 East 165th Street in the Forest Houses around 8:46 a.m. Wednesday, cops said. Two of the weapons had no serial numbers, police sources said.

Police have arrested 66-year-old Deandre Lamar after finding a cache of 17 guns in his Bronx apartment in the Forest Houses. @NYPDHousingBXQN

Lamar was also charged with criminal sale of a weapon. @NYPDHousingBXQN

Deandre Lamar, 66, was arrested and charged with 17 counts of criminal possession of a weapon, criminal possession of a controlled substance, criminal sale of a weapon and possession of a large cap ammunition device, which could be an extended magazine, police said.