NYPD employee relations boss Lisa White drives workers away

The NYPD commissioner in charge of employee relations is having a difficult time — with her employee relations.

More than 10 cops working under Deputy Commissioner Lisa White — who’s in charge of officer morale in the 35,000 uniformed member force — have either transferred or asked to be transferred out of her office because of her off-the-wall shenanigans, including claiming there are ghosts in her office and that workers are bugging her phone, police sources told The Post.

The final straw for one of them, a detective assigned to drive her in a department-assigned Ford SUV, came when White, 61, ordered the cop to turn on the lights and sirens because she was late for work.

When the detective refused, White ordered her out, hopped into the driver’s seat and took over, barreling from her Crown Heights apartment to One Police Plaza in lower Manhattan like a bat out of hell, the sources said.

“She told the driver to pull over and she went behind the wheel and almost got in like f–king five accidents,” a police source said. “It was so bad that the driver … said, ‘I can’t do this anymore. Now she’s putting my life at risk.’”

The detective-driver was one of “multiple” officers who have requested to transfer out of White’s unit — even some cops White brought to the unit with her — since Mayor Adams appointed her in May 2022, insiders said.





White recently told the female detective who was driving her to activate the NYPD-supplied SUV’s lights and sirens to get her to work faster, police sources said.

“There’s been a large turnover in that office and more people are requesting to go,” the source said.

Bizarrely, the deputy commissioner has accused employees of “planting bugs in her office, bugs in her phone” and “all sorts of crazy stuff,” the source said.

She once accused them of releasing “confidential information” when someone gave out her schedule.

She’s also told employees “there’s ghosts in her office,” a second police source said.

Some of her higher ups want White out because of her antics, but she has close personal ties to Adams, the sources said.

She rented a room for four years to Mayor Adams in her apartment.





Mayor Eric Adams rented a room in White’s Crown Heights apartment for four years, his office has said. ZUMAPRESS.com

Her appointment to such a high-level position in the NYPD — where she makes $241,000 — raised eyebrows.

White worked as an “interim supervisor’’ with the police department’s 911 system. She retired with a base salary of $53,000 in December 2019.

Part of White’s job is to help police officers and their families, including the families of cops who lost their lives on the job.

“She has no background in it,” the second source said.





A driver closes the door for White after picking up the deputy commissioner — who makes a $241,000 salary. Gabriella Bass

Now, some of White’s duties are being handed off to First Deputy Commissioner Edward Caban, Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell’s right-hand man, the second source said.

“Putting a square peg in a round hole isn’t working,” the source said. “We need people who are familiar with the New York City Police Department and understand the needs of our line of duty families who are very dear to our heart.”

A third source bemoaned her lack of knowledge about the NYPD and how everything had to be explained to her when she started the job.

“This person has zero qualifications and knew nothing about the position,” the source said. “It was like talking to a child. . . . I don’t blame her. Who wouldn’t take this job if they had a friend that was going to just give it to them?”





Some of White’s duties are being handed off to First Deputy Commissioner Edward Caban — seen here with Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell — police sources say. Gregory P. Mango

The source said the unit is changing organizationally to “proactively help officers” who are experiencing stress “before it becomes more serious.”

“How does the mayor put a person in there that is supposed to deal with mental health and organizational change when she doesn’t even know the organization to begin with?”