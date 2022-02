A Manhattan woman was found dead in a plastic storage container in the Bronx Friday afternoon, police said.

Cops made the grisly discovery just before 2 p.m. in the Highbridge section, four blocks away from Yankee Stadium, according to the NYPD.

Nisaa Walcott, 35, of the Upper East Side, was found unconscious and unresponsive in the container across the street from a storage unit at 950 University Avenue, police said.

Medical officials were working to determine how she died.