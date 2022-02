A man was fatally shot inside a Bronx apartment building on Saturday night, police said.

The victim, believed to be in his 20s, was found shot in the head at the building on Virginia Avenue near Ellis Avenue in Unionport at about 9 p.m., according to the NYPD.

The man was taken by EMS to Jacobi Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said a gun was recovered at the scene.

No arrests were made as of early Sunday.