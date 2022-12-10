NYPD detective released from hospital following helicopter fall

An NYPD detective was released from the hospital eight days after surviving a horrific fall from a helicopter during training at the police academy in Queens.

The detective was all smiles and gave a wave to well-wishers as he was wheeled out of Jacobi Medical Center Friday, video of the heartwarming scene shows.

The cop is lucky to be alive after he plunged from the helicopter — clinging to a rope that wasn’t secured — during the Dec. 1 training at the police academy.

The demonstration was part of an NYPD Hostage Negotiating Team conference.

The fall “snapped his leg in half,” police said.

Video of the fall, obtained by The Post, shows the police officer grab onto a rope to slide down from the chopper around 11:20 a.m.

But the rope either came loose or wasn’t attached to anything, sending the cop hurtling down to the ground from what appears to be 15 or 20 feet.