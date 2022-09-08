NYPD detective fired gun at car driving toward sergeant

An NYPD detective fired his gun at a vehicle that was allegedly driving toward a sergeant during a traffic stop in the Bronx on Thursday, police and law enforcement sources said.

The chaos unfolded before 3 p.m. near East 233rd Street and Harper Avenue when the 31-year-old male driver attempted to strike the approaching sergeant with his vehicle, sources told The Post. The detective shot his gun once and struck the vehicle, not the driver, according to authorities.

The driver did not suffer any injuries, police said. He was taken into custody with charges pending.

A firearm was recovered at the scene, police said.

The detective was taken to the hospital for tinnitus, police said. No other injuries were reported.

An investigation into the incident is underway.